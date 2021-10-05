The Met: Live in HD Season Kicks Off with Russian Epic Boris Godunov, Starring German Bass René Pape The Metropolitan Opera Returns to Cinemas on October 9 After Longest Closure in Its History

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since February 2020, live opera from the Met stage returns to cinemas this Saturday with the new season of The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's Peabody and Emmy Award–winning series of opera transmissions to movie theaters worldwide. On Saturday, October 9, German bass René Pape reprises his acclaimed portrayal of the title role of Mussorgsky's Russian historical drama Boris Godunov, which is presented for the first time at the Met in its original 1869 version. Running just over two hours and presented without intermission, Stephen Wadsworth's production is riveting and cinematic, brilliantly capturing Boris's inner turmoil and the hope and suffering of the oppressed Russian people. Maestro Sebastian Weigle takes the podium to lead an outstanding ensemble cast, and soprano Angel Blue hosts the transmission.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

PRESS QUOTES

A "significant milestone … conducted with cool, efficient clarity and seriousness by Sebastian Weigle … [and] led by the production's star from 2010, the bass René Pape, his voice as burnished and secure as ever as Boris. … the occasion for several accomplished Met debuts" –The New York Times

THE STARS OF BORIS GODUNOV

Sebastian Weigle, conductor; Hometown: Berlin, Germany

David Butt Philip, tenor (Grigory); Hometown: Somerset, United Kingdom

Maxim Paster, tenor (Shuisky); Hometown: Kharkov, Ukraine

Aleksey Bogdanov, baritone (Shchelkalov); Hometown: Odessa, Ukraine

René Pape, bass (Boris); Hometown: Dresden, Germany

Ain Anger, bass (Pimen); Hometown: Kihelkonna, Estonia

Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone (Varlaam); Hometown: Tampa, Florida

