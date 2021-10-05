CHEMEX® announces The FUNNEX® Filter Drip Coffeemaker Have the perfect cup of coffee anywhere you go!

CHICOPEE, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMEX®, manufacturer of coffee brewing equipment and inventor of the CHEMEX Coffeemaker, announces The FUNNEX® Filter-Drip Coffeemaker.

The FUNNEX® is the latest CHEMEX coffee brewer released by legendary coffeemaker company.

Made solely of high quality borosilicate glass, the FUNNEX® looks like a piece of art and brews consistently delicious CHEMEX® coffee quickly and easily. The FUNNEX® uses patented CHEMEX® Bonded filters to deliver the cleanest, purest extraction possible. View the FUNNEX™ https://www.chemexcoffeemaker.com/funnex.html

The FUNNEX® is double walled to provide exceptional insulation and brews up to 15 ounces of perfect coffee quickly and easily. Sturdy, portable and highly functional, this unique brewer will change the way you think about SINGLE SERVE coffee. The FUNNEX® can be brewed on mugs, cups, thermoses, carafes and more. Great for use at home, the office, cafes, while traveling…the possibilities are endless.

The FUNNEX® is part of the CHEMEX® portfolio of the CHEMEX® coffeemaker, CHEMEX® filters and more. Since 1941, CHEMEX Corporation has been passionately focused on designing beautiful products to brew the perfect cup of coffee. Family owned for 40 years, it is located in Western Massachusetts. Each filter is cut in house, on a machine that is operated by one of our team. Each coffeemaker is inspected, polished and hand tied, before getting boxed up for shipping. CHEMEX® is consistently recognized for its commitment to design and innovative approaches for superior brewing equipment.

About CHEMEX®

History and craft are embedded in our makeup. Led by a brother and sister who grew up on the factory floor, CHEMEX® Corporation is made up of a team of people who are passionate about manufacturing and distributing superior brewing equipment. As a family owned business, we continue to take an artistic and fun approach to our product innovation, packaging, marketing and engagement with the global coffee community.

