Ghostbed & Legendary Tennis Champion & Design Entrepreneur Venus Williams To Launch New Sleep Products Collection

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GhostBed (www.ghostbed.com), the leading online mattress retailer and manufacturer of boxed beds, has announced a new collaboration with legendary tennis champion, entrepreneur and health advocate, Venus Williams. The long-term partnership envisions an initial collection of performance mattresses designed by Williams that will later expand into a full sleep solutions and home furnishings lineup.

The collaboration is designed to highlight the importance of recovery and rejuvenation through a healthy night's sleep. Along with her many remarkable athletic accomplishments including seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon titles and four Olympic gold medals, Williams brings with her over 20-years of design experience to GhostBed through her award-winning, full-service commercial and residential interior design firm, V Starr.

"From the first time we met, both Venus and I realized we shared the same strong family business values and entrepreneurial drive needed to deliver something special and unique for the sleep products industry," said Marc Werner, CEO and founder of GhostBed. "From the very beginning of our relationship there has been total synergy between Venus and the GhostBed team. She will be involved in everything from the design of the product to the creative strategy behind the launch. We couldn't be more thrilled with this collaboration."

"Giving your body and mind time to rest and recover is more important now, than ever before," said Williams. "An invigorating night's sleep has improved my performance, on and off the court, and I'm looking forward to launching this new collection with GhostBed to educate others on how sleeping on the right mattress can totally transform quality of life. Restorative sleep is essential and that's something I can't wait to bring to consumers through this collection."

The first products from the new collaboration are expected to be launched later in 2021.

The collaboration was developed by Venus Williams and her team at V Starr in coordination with her agency, WME, and Daniel Levin of Prominent Brand + Talent, who represented GhostBed.

About Venus Williams

With seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon titles and four Olympic gold medals, tennis champion Venus Williams is one of the most accomplished and inspiring women in the history of sports. At the age of 14, Williams quickly took the world of tennis by storm, rising to the top-ranked position, breaking countless records, and winning numerous championships. In addition to her athletic success, Williams parlayed her fine-tuned business acumen with her healthy competitive spirit into two successful design ventures: lifestyle and fashion-forward activewear brand EleVen by Venus Williams and full-service commercial and residential interior design firm V Starr. Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Indiana University East and an Associate of Science in Fashion Design from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

About GhostBed

GhostBed's parent company, Nature's Sleep, has been a mattress industry leader for more than 15 years, focusing on high-quality, low-cost sleep products. With expert craftsmanship and superior materials designed for comfort and durability, GhostBed offers an affordable alternative in the online mattress marketplace. With a laser beam focus on customer service and satisfaction, GhostBed ships in 24 hours from 15 coast-to-coast distribution points in the U.S. and two distribution points in Canada. www.ghostbed.com

