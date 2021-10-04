EKA & FreightWaves Unveil Innovative New Pricing Tools

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem for carriers, brokers, and shippers, today announced that it is now offering FreightWaves SONAR freight lane and market trends pricing data melded with innovative decision support tools to EKA carrier, broker, and shipper TMS subscribers in a transformative manner – on-demand and transaction fee basis.

Designed to tech-up carriers, brokers, and shippers for the future of business, EKA Omni-TMS™ is a native cloud-based SaaS TMS that has become the company's signature solution product and has earned EKA the prestigious FreightTech 100 award.

"EKA's fluid real-time integration with FreightWaves SONAR platform provides EKA carrier, broker and shipper TMS subscribers with freight lane pricing and market trends data in an on-demand, affordable, and "pay only for what you use" transaction fee basis versus the traditional monthly subscription model. Affordable pricing data coupled with intuitive decision-making tools help SMBs make smart pricing decisions just like their larger competitors," says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc.

"EKA's innovative integration, workflow processes and decision support tools are optimally blended to deliver all critical freight pricing and market trends data to a EKA TMS user in an optimal form and manner and right at the point of pricing decision making." said Mark Walker, President and CDO. "This enables the user to make informed pricing decisions in a seamless productive manner."

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of the dFEMX™ Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS™ is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS™ enables brokers, carriers, and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com .

