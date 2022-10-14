(WOWT) - Below are the results from our most recent poll questions.

Do you agree with the jury’s life sentence recommendation for Nikloas Cruz?

208 said yes. 281 said no.

Are you planning to get your child vaccinated with a COVID-19 booster?

156 said yes. 173 said no. 106 said their child isn’t vaccinated.

Have recent airport cyberattacks made you nervous to fly?

27 said yes. 104 said no.

Should Columbus Day remain a federal holiday?

519 said yes. 361 said no.

Should Gov. Ricketts pardon those convicted of simple marijuana possession?

427 said yes, pardon them all. 583 said yes, and legalize pot. 258 said no, pass a law first. 357 said absolutely not.

Has your workout routine changed since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic?

59 said it has improved. 74 said it’s become worse. 98 said it stayed the same. 188 said “What routine?”

What would you do with Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run ball?

314 said they would give it back to him. 88 said they would sell it back to him.

Would Elon Musk’s ownership affect your interest in Twitter?

91 said yes, and they would bail. 72 said yes, and they would stay on the social media platform. 299 said it wouldn’t affect their opinion.

Does Nebraska’s win against Indiana change your outlook for the Huskers?

165 said yes. 385 said no.

Do you think alcohol sales should be allowed at Husker games?

552 said yes. 247 said yes, but cautiously. 154 said no, more information is needed. 560 said no, absolutely never.

Do you agree with the decision to fire Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost?

1,704 said yes. 498 said no. 204 said they’re not sure. 797 said they don’t care.

Do you think federal student loans should be forgiven?

826 said yes. 1,638 said no. 164 said they’re not sure.

Should medical marijuana be legal?

763 said yes. 7 said yes, but not in Nebraska. 51 said maybe. 199 said no.