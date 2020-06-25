Contact Us
General Information
WOWT NBC Omaha
3501 Farnam Street
Omaha, NE 68131
(402) 346-6666
News releases and tips should be emailed to: sixonline@wowt.com
Community Calendar events should be entered online at wowt.com/community/calendar
Newsroom:
Phone: (402) 233.7900
Fax: (402) 233.7888
Sales:
Phone: (402) 233.7922
Email: WOWTAdvertising@gray.tv
Lobby Hours:
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Connect With Us
- Download Our iPhone/iPad app
- Download Our Android app
- Get WOWT 6 News updates on Facebook
- Get WOWT 6 News updates on Twitter
Closed Captioning Information
Closed Caption Difficulties:
For urgent technical matters that need immediate attention and response, Contact Ed Bok or other Engineering staff members:
Phone: 402-233-7901
Fax: 402-233-7888
Email: sixonline@wowt.com
For less urgent matters that need attention and response:
Ed Bok, Chief Engineer
Phone: 402-233-7986
Fax: 402-233-7887
Email: ed.bok@wowt.com
Problems with Signal Reception Contact Information:
Ed Bok, Chief Engineer
Phone: 402-233-7986
Fax: 402-233-7887
Email: ed.bok@wowt.com
Individuals with disabilities who have questions about or need assistance with our Closed Captioning or our Public Inspection File may contact our station’s captioning hotline or our public file liaison.
Public File Liaison
Call 402-346-6666
Other WOWT NBC Omaha Email Addresses
Have a question for a certain department? Below is a list of areas that can answer your questions.
News Tip or Story Idea?
If you have a story idea that needs investigating or a news tip contact the WOWT 6 News newsroom. Include your contact information, if applicable.
- How to get a DVD copy, digital download, or transcript of a WOWT 6 News story
- Have a weather question? Contact the WOWT 6 Weather Authority meteorologists.
- Send your questions and opinions to the WOWT 6 Sports team.
- Have an event that you think we should know about?
- Questions or comments about programming on WOWT NBC Omaha, Cozi TV, Heroes & Icons, ION Television, or Start TV?
- Find a bad link or having website issues? Send it to the webmaster.
Political Broadcast Advertising
Mike Jones
Director of National Political Sales
Gray Television – Washington, DC
Desk: (202) 400.0598
Children’s Programming
WOWT’s FCC Children’s Programming reports are available in our station’s public files weekdays 8 am - 5 pm.
Jobs at WOWT NBC Omaha
Click here to see current employment and internship opportunities at WOWT NBC Omaha.
FCC Information
Click here for our Public File.