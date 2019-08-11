Young Husker O-Line Growing Under Coach Austin

Nebraska has high expectations for sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez this year. In order to have a successful offense the big guys up front need to be a strong unit.

The Huskers lost three key offensive linemen last season in Cole Conrad, Tanner Farmer, and Jerald Foster.

This year's young O-Line has been showing improvement under Coach Greg Austin.

The Big Red finished last season ranked 28th in the nation in rushing at 209 yards per game. The team struggled on fourth downs converting 9 of 20 attempts and allowed 28 sacks. Even though there are nine true freshman on the O-Line Coach Austin says he has about 12 players that he can trust to put on the field. He said that's a big improvement from last season which he said was about 6 or 7 players. Austin says the veterans in the group are becoming leaders to the rookies.

