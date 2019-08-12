Xavier Watts Leads Omaha Burke

High School football practice started on Monday in Nebraska. One of the players to watch this season is Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts. The Notre Dame recruit helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class A State Championship last year.

Xavier Watts, Senior, Omaha Burke High School

Watts said he is ready for his final season at Burke:"I just want to give it everything I have got, just leave everything out on the field, its my last year I am never going to play high school football again, I just want to be remembered and do everything I can possibly to help this team win."

Last year Watts caught 67 passes for over 1,000 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Head Coach Paul Limongi said Watts is a special player: "Xavier has got to get better like everybody else, you can't stay the same, we are coaching Xavier harder than we have coached him before, he has got to come in with a new mentality, a new slate, I think he is ready to do that, he brings a lot to the table and obviously we are going to count on his leadership as well as his talent this year."

Watts committed to Notre Dame in July. He said:"I went on a couple visits there and I really loved it, just a great place the people around there were just great, atmosphere, just a great culture there and everyone was just genuine, I just felt like it was the best time that I committed there."

Omaha Burke opens the season at Lincoln Southeast on Thursday/August 29th at Seacrest Field in Lincoln.