Westside's Avante Dickerson is a Top Recruit

One of the most highly recruited players in Nebraska is Avante Dickerson of Westside High School in Omaha. The junior is getting a lot of national attention.

Dickerson is ranked as the number one recruit in Nebraska and 76th nationally in the 2021 class. The four-star recruit has received offers from Nebraska, LSU, Ohio State, Iowa, Iowa State, and many other schools.

Dickerson never expected this much attention.

AVANTE DICKERSON WESTSIDE

Dickerson said: "This has been a blessing a real good blessing, when I was probably little I never realized I would be at this point right now, it's a great feeling and any kid that would get Division 1 looks like me or any kid it would be just really good for them."

Dickerson started the 2019 season with hamstring and groin injuries, but he looked at the top of his game last Friday night. Dickerson intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. He also caught a 61-yard pass for a touchdown in the victory over Elkhorn South.

At 6'0 and 170-pounds, Dickerson is considered a special player.

Coach Brett Froendt said: "I think its possibility to see him on Sundays to be honest with you, he has got innate skills first of all he is very coachable, but he has just those skills of eye discipline, footwork, and hips, its a rare combination to see that in such a young man."

Dickerson visited the University of Nebraska earlier this month and went to Nebraska's 13-10 win over Northwestern. He was impressed with the Huskers.

Dickerson said: "I love them, home state, they contact me every day, I talk to them every day, I have a really good relationship with all of their coaches, colleges that want you will come after you, if they don't, then they don't want you, so you don't want to commit to a college where they are not coming after you."

Dickerson has helped Westside to a 6-and-1 record this season.