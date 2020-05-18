Westside Wrestling Coach Lou Miloni Remembered

Lou Miloni was a fixture along the wrestling mat in Nebraska for 36 years. The longtime Westside Head Wrestling Coach passed away at his home in Arizona at the age of 79.

Miloni became the head coach at Westside in 1964, He coached 24 individual state champions and compiled an overall record of 244-88-7. Miloni's wrestling teams won 16 District Team Championships and two Class A State Championships in 1976 and 1977.

Miloni coached one of the best wrestlers ever to come out of the state. Westside's Brad Metzler became the first Nebraska high school wrestler to complete four consecutive undefeated seasons from 1997-2000.

Coach Miloni retired in 2000 and was inducted into the Westside Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2017 the Westside State Wrestling Championship teams from 1976-77 were also inducted into Hall of Fame.

The Miloni family plans a "Celebration of Life" later this summer.

All donations should be sent to:

Louis J. Miloni Legacy Fund

Westside Foundation.

909 South 76th Street

Omaha, NE

68114

or:

westside.foundation@westside66.net

(402) 390-2133

