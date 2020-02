Westside defeated 2nd-ranked Omaha South 82-76 in overtime on Tuesday night. The 4th-ranked Warriors were led by PJ Ngambi, who scored 23 points. Sophomores Chandler Meeks and Reggie Thomas also added 19 points each to help the Warriors to the victory.

Omaha South was led by Jay Saunders, who finished with 33 points.

Westside raised its record to 12-5. South dropped to 14-3.