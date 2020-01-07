Villanova Defeats Creighton 64-59

16th-ranked Villanova defeated Creighton 64-59 on Tuesday night in Omaha. Collin Gillespie and Saddiq Bey hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Wildcats the lead for good in the final four minutes of the game.

Creighton led 33-25 at the halftime. But Villanova came back behind Gillespie, who scored 24 points. Creighton was led by Christian Bishop with 16 points.

The Wildcats ended Creighton's 15-game winning streak at the CHI Health Center. The Jays dropped to 12-and-4 on the season and 1-and-2 in the Big East Conference.