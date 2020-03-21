USA Swimming Wants Tokyo 2020 Games Delayed

The US Olympic Swim Trials are still scheduled for this June in Omaha. But USA Swimming has urged the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to delay the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

In a letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee on Friday, USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey requested "for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by one year," to 2021.

Hinchey consulted with 85 national team athletes who expressed their concerns to the federation. Many of the swimmers on the USA national team are having trouble finding pools to conduct their workouts.

The Olympic trials are scheduled for June 21-28 in Omaha.Nebraska.