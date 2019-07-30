On Thursday the Omaha Sports Commission is putting on the first ever Capitol District pole vault Competition.
There will be a high school invitational and later an elite competition with the top 12 female and male vaulters in the country. Sam Kendricks is one of two Olympians jumping and arrived in Omaha for the first time this morning.
USA Pole Vault Record Holder in Omaha
By Bri Mellon |
Posted: Tue 11:14 PM, Jul 30, 2019
On Thursday the Omaha Sports Commission is putting on the first ever Capitol District pole vault Competition.