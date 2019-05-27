UNO Will Face Top-Ranked UCLA

The Omaha baseball team was selected to the NCAA Los Angeles Regional as a No. 4 seed, the NCAA announced Monday.

It marks the first time in program history that the Mavericks will play in an NCAA Division I regional. Omaha (31-22-1) opens postseason play against No. 1 national seed UCLA (47-8) on Friday, May 31 at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN3. No. 2 Baylor (34-17) and No. 3 Loyola Marymount (32-23) play the first game of the regional at 3 p.m. CT on Friday.

The 64-team NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on ESPNU's hour-long selection show Monday at 11 a.m. CT. Each of the 16 NCAA regionals features a four-team, double-elimination format.

Omaha earned an automatic bid to the tournament after the team captured The Summit League Baseball Tournament Championship for the first time in program history.

Tickets to the Los Angeles Regional are on sale today. All-session reserved tickets are $90 for adults and $55 for youth, while general admission all-session passes will cost $70 for adults and $55 for youth. Active duty military and veterans receive free admission with valid military/veteran ID. To purchase reserved tickets, click here. GA tickets may be purchased here.

NCAA Los Angeles Regional Schedule

Friday, May 31

Game One: (2) Baylor vs. (3) LMU - 3 p.m. CT

Game Two: (1) UCLA vs. (4) Omaha - 9 p.m. CT

Saturday, June 1

Game Three: Loser of Game One vs. Loser of Game Two (Elimination Game)

Game Four: Winner of Game One vs. Winner of Game Two

Sunday, June 2

Game Five: Winner of Game Three vs. Loser of Game Four (Elimination Game)

Game Six: Winner of Game Five vs. Winner of Game Four (Championship Game)

Monday, June 3

Game Seven (if necessary): If Winner of Game Five wins Game Six vs. Winner of Game Four