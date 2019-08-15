UNO Men's Soccer Team Ready for 2019 Season

Omaha men's soccer head coach Bob Warming and the Mavericks will have one of the toughest schedules in 2019.

The 2019 season features five opponents who ranked within the Top 50 RPI last season – St. Mary's (Calif.) (8), Denver (17), Air Force (27), Michigan (28) and Creighton (31). All but Creighton appeared in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Coach Warming is excited about his season with the Mavericks: "I love these guys, its unbelievable the difference in these guys the last 12 months Ross has been amazing with the team they know it they feel it last year was a little bit of a scramble for us we lost some pretty good players guys that became pros we were not exactly in the recruiting cycle, we got some good guys and these players have developed the team is just more mature now in a very good way and yesterday's practice might have been the very best first practice I have ever had since 1976 so I am pretty fired up about it."

The Mavericks begin the campaign with the Champions Challenge exhibition match against UCLA on Aug. 24 at Caniglia Field. Other home matches include Columbia (Sept. 6), UNLV (Sept. 9), Michigan (Sept. 13), CSUN (Sept. 27), Western Illinois (Oct. 5), Purdue Fort Wayne (Oct. 12), Bradley (Oct. 15) and Oral Roberts (Nov. 2).

The Summit League Championship will be held on Nov. 14-16 in Denver, Colo.