The UNO men's basketball team remained undefeated in Summit League play with a 66-62 victory over North Dakota, in Grand Forks on Wednesday night

It was the Mavericks fourth straight win, UNO improves to 10-8 (3-0 Summit League), while the Fighting Hawks drop to 8-9 (2-1).

The senior duo of KJ Robinson and JT Gibson led the way for Omaha, putting up an identical 17 points apiece.