Thousands Attend Husker Fan Day

The Nebraska Football team starts fall camp on Friday. But Thursday night belonged to Husker Nation, as thousands turned out for Husker Fan Day. The Husker signed autographs and took photos for over two hours.

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost is impressed with how many Husker Fans attend the event:

Coach Frost said: “It’s awesome. I couldn’t believe it last year, it’s been decades since the last time I was at one of these. The interest level in Nebraska fans never ceases to amaze me. I think there was probably a mistake made in our athletic department that I haven’t addressed. They were trying to figure out my line. I think there was a five hour line and some people that were standing there for hours never even got up there to see me. First of all, I’m grateful to Husker fans for being willing to do those things. We were trying to figure out how to just do it for kids, and I think they rolled it out the wrong way, so I spent a bunch of my summer signing 1,200 8x10s so the first 1,200 kids that come in today will get a signature, and I’ll get to meet a lot of other people. I’m excited about it but I’m also excited to get it over with and start practicing.”