Thor Leads Huskers to 76-70 Win Over Iowa

Thorir Thorbjarnarson led Nebraska to a 76-70 win over Iowa on Tuesday night at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The Huskers led 38-31 at halftime. Iowa came back to take the lead with 12 minutes left, but Nebraska ended the game with a pair of three-pointers from Thorbjarnarson to seal the win.

Nebraska held the Big Ten's leading scorer Luka Garza to 16 points in the game. Iowa was just 4-of-33 from 3-point range.

Nebraska raised its record to 7-8 on the season and 2-2- in the Big Ten Conference.