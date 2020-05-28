The Best Male and Female Athletes in Omaha?

The Omaha Sports Commission Awards called the "OSCA's" was scheduled for Thursday / May 28th at the Holland Performing Arts Center. But to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will now be a remote virtual award ceremony on YouTube in June. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom looks at the nominees for Best Male and Female Athlete of the Year.

2020 Male Athlete of the Year nominees:

Jay Ducker ,Ryan Vermeer. Tyson Gordon, Hunter Sallis, and Ty-Shon Alexander

2020 Female Athlete of the Year nominees:

Kaitlyn Hanna, Jordyn Bahl, Jaylyn Agnew, Lindsay Krause,

Bella Pantano & JoJo Randby

