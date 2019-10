Terence "Bud" Crawford will return to the ring on Saturday/ December 14th. Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight world title against Egidijus "Mean Machine" Kavaliauskas at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The fight will be televised on ESPN, following the Heisman Trophy presentation.

Crawford will take a 35-0 record into fight, Kavaliauskas has a record of 21-01.