Storm Chasers cancel 2020 season, but Friday's fireworks are still on

The Omaha Storm Chasers won't be celebrating its 10th anniversary on the field this year, but will still have fireworks on July 3.

With Major League Baseball announcing it would not be providing minor league affiliates with players this year, the Storm Chasers announced Tuesday it was canceling the 2020 season, on hold since March 12.

The Storm Chasers will still host fireworks on Friday and will go forward with other community events. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased now by calling 402-738-5100 or by visiting the Werner Park ticket office between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. this week.

"(Minor League Baseball) made the official announcement about the cancellation of the season Tuesday, ending more than three months of discussions about hosting live sporting events with public health concerns as the top priority," according to a release from the Storm Chasers.

Werner Park will process credits to full-season ticket holders as well as those with flex plan accounts, the release states.

Single-game ticket holders will get a credit on their account that can be redeemed for tickets in 2021, or they may contact the box office at 402-738-5100 or tickets@omahastormchasers.com for other options.

“We’re incredibly disappointed there will be no Chasers baseball in 2020. Unfortunately, the decision was out of our hands,” Storm Chasers owner Gary Green said in the release. “We remain thankful for the continued support we receive in the Omaha metro area, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone back at Werner Park soon.”