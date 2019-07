The Omaha Storm Chasers returned to Werner Park on Thursday night. The team opened up their four game series against the Nashville Sounds before the All-Star break on Monday.

The Storm Chasers won 1-0. The lone run came in the bottom of the fourth when Ryan O'hearn hit an RBI single to left field plating Kelvin Gutierrez. Jake Kalish started on the mound and went 7 strong allowing just 4 hits, no runs, and two strikeouts.

Game two will be played at 7:05 PM on Friday night.