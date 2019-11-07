State Volleyball Tournament Opens

The State Volleyball Tournament got underway on Thursday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The big story was #8 seed Millard North defeating #1 seed Papillion-LaVista in four sets. Omaha Skutt also a record breaking day on the court in Class B.Class A:
state volleyball tournament
Here are all the scores fro Day One:
Class A:
Gretna def. Millard West, 25-14, 11-25, 25-16, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard South, 25-22, 21-25, 25-8, 25-20
Millard North def. Papillion-LaVista, 19-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-16
Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21
Class B State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Norris def. Platteview, 25-14, 15-25, 27-25, 25-23
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Sidney, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Hastings, 25-2, 25-5, 25-6
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 23-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-7
Class C-1 State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Broken Bow def. Wayne, 20-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19
St. Paul def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17
Wahoo def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
Class C-2 State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-12, 25-20
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20
Lutheran High Northeast def. Bishop Neumann, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18
Superior def. Wisner-Pilger, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17
Class D-1 State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Archbishop Bergan def. Overton, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Diller-Odell def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-18, 28-26, 25-11
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. CWC, 26-24, 25-16, 25-12
Pleasanton def. Central Valley, 25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 25-12
Class D-2 State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Bertrand, 21-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12
Humphrey St. Francis def. Garden County, 25-14, 25-20, 25-10
Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14
Wynot def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 27-25, 13-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-11