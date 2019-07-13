Starling Gets First MLB Hit

On Saturday night Kansas native Bubba Starling got his first career Major League Baseball hit. The center fielder hit a RBI single scoring Hunter Dozier which tied the game at 1. The Kansas City Royals went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1.

Starling was drafted in 2011 with the fifth overall pick by the Kansas City Royals. After 8 years in the minors, the 26-year-old made his MLB debut on Friday night but went 0-3 at the plate. On Saturday all of Kauffman Stadium gave him a standing ovation when he got his first base hit.

The series finale will be on Sunday afternoon at 1:15 PM.