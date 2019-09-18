Stanford Defeats #1 Nebraska Before Record Crowd

The top-ranked Nebraska Volleyball team lost to second-ranked Stanford in four sets on Wednesday night , before a school record 8,632 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Cardinal took the match 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, and 25-16.

Nebraska's Madi Kubik had a career-high 14 kills for the Huskers (7-1). Lexi Sun had nine kills and 14 digs. Kathryn Plummer led the Cardinal with 19 kills and four aces. Kendall Kipp added 11 kills.

Stanford raised its record to 6-1 on the season, Nebraska dropped to 7-1. Nebraska's next match is this Saturday, when they host Wichita State at 3:00p.m.

