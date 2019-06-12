St. Louis Blues Win Stanley Cup

St. Louis has reason to celebrate for the next few days after the Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time since becoming an NHL franchise in 1967.

Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots and the Blues took Game 7 of the final by defeating the Bruins, 4-1 in Boston. Binnington made a host of outstanding saves, including a sprawling stop against Joakim Nordstrom with St. Louis leading 2-0 midway through the third period.

Ryan O'Reilly put the Blues ahead 16:47 into the first period by scoring for the fourth consecutive game. Alex Pietrangelo (peh-TRAN'-jeh-loh) doubled the lead with less than eight seconds left in the opening period after assisting on O'Reilly's goal.

St. Louis blew it open with goals by Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford about four minutes apart in the second half of the third period.

Binnington's shutout bid ended when Matt Grzelcyk (GRIHZ'-lihk) tallied with 2:10 remaining.

The Cup title caps a tremendous comeback to what started out as a very disappointing season for St. Louis. The Blues fired head coach Mike Yeo (yoh) after 19 games and owned the league's worst point total the morning of Jan. 3 before coming within one point of capturing the Central Division title. St. Louis had never won a Stanley Cup final game until Game 2 of this series, dropping 13 in a row.

