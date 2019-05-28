Shrine Bowl Football Game Preview

The players have been selected for the 61st Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl game, which will take place on Saturday, June 1 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney's Foster Field at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. The head coaches in the game will be Paul Limongi (Omaha Burke) for the North team and Glen Snodgrass (York) for the South team.

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl is Nebraska's prestigious all-star high school showcase, put on each year by the Nebraska Shrine. The net proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children. The game has been going sine 1958 with notable alums and current Husker coaches, Scott Frost and Barrett Ruud.

The game will feature future Husker Garrett Snodgrass. There will also be a number of players slated to walk on with Nebraska next season, including Cooper Jewett, Luke Reimer, Cole Aniello, Riley Moses, Noah Stafursky and Garrett Nuss.