Scott Frost: 'Every position looks better than it did last year'

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost had an optimistic update on the team's progress Friday morning following the Huskers seventh practice of fall camp.

"I’m having a lot of fun coaching this team," he said. "This is a fun team to coach. There’s just a ton of things that got better."

Frost said he's seen a lot of improvement all across the board in this year's team. He credited a lot of the improvements to his coaching staff for prepping the Huskers with a lot more depth this year.

"There's a couple receivers in backfield who can carry if others get hurt," Frost said.

The Huskers are set to play their season opener on Saturday, Aug. 31, against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium.