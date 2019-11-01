Ross's Purdue Preview and Prediction

Welcome to November! Today marks the start of a four-game schedule for the Huskers to close out the regular season. Nebraska’s road trip to Purdue is the first step to get to a bowl game. The Huskers need two more wins to be bowl eligible. After back to back losses, the Huskers will try to get back on the winning track against a Boilermaker team that has struggled all season due to injuries.

PURDUE PREVIEW:

Purdue comes into the game with 2-and-6 record and a 1-and-4 mark in the Big Ten Conference. Coach Jeff Brohm’s team has been plagued by injuries. Both quarterbacks have been hurt and All-American Rondale Moore has missed several games with an injury. But the Boilermakers can still pass the ball with big numbers. Purdue averages 301 yards passing a game. They also complete 60 percent of their passes. Quarterback Jack Plummer will start the game and has thrown for 1,363 yards and 9 touchdowns. The Boilermakers have struggled in the rushing game with just 68 yards a game. Purdue ranks last in the Big Ten in rushing offense.

PLAYER TO WATCH: DAVID BELL

Bell leads all the receivers with 653 yards and four touchdowns. He averages almost 15 yards a catch. Bell is a big play threat in the Purdue offense.

ODDSMAKERS:

Nebraska is favored by 3 points. The over-under is set at 58 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Nebraska will face one of the worst defenses in the league. The Boilermakers allow 28 points a game. They rank 11th in the Big Ten in total defense. So I think Nebraska will have a chance to score a lot of points on Saturday.

Adrian Martinez has worked out all week, so I would expect him to return after a knee injury. Coach Frost did not commit to a starting quarterback all week. But the Husker offense should be able to have success.

FORECAST:

Kickoff is at 11 o’clock and will be chilly. The temperature will be 38 degrees and will feel like 33. The wind is expected to be 8 mph.

TV: FOX

PREDICTION:

Nebraska 31 Purdue 24