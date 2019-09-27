Ross's Ohio State Preview and Prediction

Welcome to the national spotlight!

#5 Ohio State comes to Memorial Stadium on Saturday night and faces Nebraska before a national tv audience. The Huskers will find out, where they measure up to a top ten team.

This is a special day for Big Red fans too with ESPN College GameDay in Lincoln for the first time since 2007. This has all the buildup of major showdown under the lights.

OHIO STATE PREVIEW:

The Buckeyes have plenty of momentum coming to Nebraska. They have outscored their first four opponents by an average of 53-9. They have a high powered attack on offense, where they rank third nationally in scoring and 14th in total offense. The defense is even better. The Buckeyes are second nationally in total defense and allow just 222 yards a game.

PLAYER TO WATCH: JUSTIN FIELDS / QUARTERBACK

Fields is a transfer from Georgia, where he was a five-star recruit. But he could not beat out one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Jake Fromm. He is off to an impressive start at Ohio State. Fields has completed 66-95 passes for 13 TOUCHDOWNS! He also has six rushing touchdowns this season. This is his first real road test before a 90,000 hostile fans. The big question is how will he react to the big crowd.

UPSET??: Nebraska will be looking for its first win over a ranked opponent since the Huskers beat #22 Oregon in Lincoln in 2016. It would also be the highest ranked team that Nebraska has defeated since a 20-10 win over #2 Oklahoma in 2001. Remember Eric’s catch for a touchdown on a trick play.

ODDSMAKERS ON GAME:

Ohio State is 17-point favorite/ 110 total points

PREDICTION:

I asked ESPN analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit to breakdown the game. He said the difference-maker is Adrian Martinez. If the Husker quarterback can move the ball against Ohio State’s defense to the 4th quarter, then the Huskers have a shot. The longer Nebraska stays in the game, the better chance for an upset. But the Huskers face a tall order against a team that excels on both sides of the ball. The Huskers still have some problems on special teams and with turnovers.

OHIO STATE 52 NEBRASKA 35