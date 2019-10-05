Ross's Northwestern Preview and Prediction

Welcome to the 2019 Homecoming game at the University of Nebraska! The Huskers own a 81-23-4 all-time record in Homecoming games. So history could be on the Huskers side today.

The Northwestern-Nebraska game is always an interesting matchup. The last four games in Memorial Stadium have been decided by a total of 9 points.

The Wildcats love to play in Lincoln. The only loss was on a Hail Mary in 2013, when Nebraska’s Ron Kellogg passed to Jordan Westerkamp for a touchdown and won 27-24.

That play is still one of the great memories in the history of the stadium.

NORTHWESTERN PREVIEW:

The Wildcats head to Lincoln with a 1-3 record. Northwestern is 0-2 in the Big Ten with losses to Michigan State and Wisconsin. Hunter Johnson and Aidan Smith have struggled at quarterback. They have thrown only one touchdown pass each in the past four games.

Northwestern ranks last in the Big Ten in passing with 141 yards a game. They also rank last in total offense with 292 yards a game. The strength of Northwestern is their defense, which ranks 4th in passing defense in the Big 10.

PLAYER TO WATCH:

LINEBACKER PADDY FISHER

The All-Big Ten linebacker has 14 solo tackles and 28 tackles overall. Look for Fisher to force turnovers in the game.

ODDSMAKERS LINE:

Nebraska is 7.5 favorite / Over-Under 49.5 points

KEY TO GAME: ADRIAN MARTIEZ

The question is : Which Husker quarterback will show up against Northwestern. Martinez has looked impressive in some games and just plain awful in other games. Martinez has a quarterback rating of 54.6. The sophomore ranks 74th in the nation among quarterbacks.

There are 9 other Big Ten quarterbacks, who rank ahead of him. I think Martinez will excel against the Northwestern defense as a runner and as a passer. He just has to limit his mistakes.

PREDICTION:

The Huskers have the better athletes in this one. Northwestern lost several key players off last year’s Big 10 West Division title team. The Husker defense will dominate.

Nebraska bounces back with a solid win!

FINAL: NEBRASKA 31 NORTHWESTERN 17.

KICKOFF: 3:00P.M.

TV: FOX