Ross's Minnesota Preview and Prediction

Welcome to the "one-week season". Head Coach Scott Frost called this matchup with #25 Minnesota on Saturday night as "everything". This is Nebraska's final game before a bye week.

Coach Frost said on Monday: "It’s a one week season. We are going to look up on Sunday morning and either be 4-3 or 5-2 and then we get to rest and recuperate. And recover mentally too as we prepare ourselves for the next stretch. Whatever our guys got, they have to pour into this week to try and give us the best chance.”

MINNESOTA PREVIEW:

The Gophers enter the game with a perfect 5-0 record. Minnesota has won 7 games in a row dating back to last season. The Gophers own the 7th longest winning streak in the nation. The Gophers have relied on an offense, that averages 410 yards and 35 points a game.

Joe Rossi took over as the Gophers defensive coordinator after Minnesota's 55-31 loss at Illinois last season. Since then, Minnesota is 7-1 and in three of those games the Gophers have allowed ten points or less. But Rossi has yet to defend against Scott Frost's offense.

PLAYER TO WATCH: TYLER JOHNSON

The All-Big Ten wide receiver has already caught 28 passes for 350 yards and five touchdowns. He is a threat to score at any time.

Johnson passed 2,000 career receiving yards and ranks fifth in school history with 2,337 receiving yards.

ODDSMAKERS LINE ON GAME:

Minnesota is favored by 7.5 points / Total: 49.5

KEY TO GAME:

Nebraska's defensive line needs to stop the Minnesota rushing game.Rodney Smith ranks third in all-time rushing at the school.

This is the best matchup between the Gopher offensive line and the front seven of the Husker Blackshirts.

WEATHER FORECAST:

Horrible!! The temperatures are expected to be in the 30's with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Rain turning to snow in the evening.

Turnovers will be a huge factor.

ROSS'S PREDICTION:

This is a critical game for the Huskers. Nebraska needs a win to stay alive in the race for the Big Ten West Division Title. Adrian Martinez made the trip to Minneapolis, but if cannot play, look for the players to rally around Noah Vedral.

NEBRASKA 21 MINNESOTA 17.

KICKOFF: 6:30P.M.

TV: FOX SPORTS 1