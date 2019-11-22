Ross's Maryland Preview and Prediction

Welcome to the final road game of the season for the Huskers. Nebraska will travel to College Park, Maryland on Saturday, where the the Huskers will make their first appearance at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

One team will end a long losing streak. Nebraska enters the matchup on a four-game losing streak, Maryland has lost five games in a row. The Huskers have struggled this season with a 4-6 record, but the Terrapins have struggled too with a 3-7 record.

So who will come out a winner? My pick is Nebraska.

MARYLAND PREVIEW:

The Terrapins are coming off a bye week and will be prepared to face the Huskers. This will also be senior day for the Maryland team, so this game will be special for their final home game. The Terps started the season at 2-0 and beat 21st-ranked Syracuse, then everything went wrong. The last win was back on October 5th, with a 48-7 victory over Rutgers.

Quarterback Josh Jackson leads the Terps offense with 1,100 yards passing and 11 touchdowns. Javon Leake is the leading rusher with 636 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Maryland defense has been horrible this season. They rank last in the Big Ten in passing defense and and 13th in total defense.

PLAYER TO WATCH: DONTAY DEMUS JR.

Demus is the big play threat for Maryland. He has 33 catches for 517 yards and five touchdowns. He averages over 15 yards a catch.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Maryland leads the Big Ten in punt return average at 13 yards a return and 12th in the nation. The special teams coach is a familiar name--John Papuchis. Yes! that is the former Nebraska defensive coordinator and assistant coach between 2008-2014.

ODDSMAKERS:

Nebraska is favored by 5 points. The over/under is 54.

PREDICTION:

Nebraska has finally found its running game! Dedrick Mills ran for 188 yards last week against Wisconsin. It was the most rushing yards by a running back against the Badgers this season. Maryland will have a difficult time, slowing down the Huskers. The losing finally ends for Nebraska and keeps their bowl hopes alive.

NEBRASKA 38 MARYLAND 21

KICKOFF: 2:30 Central time

TV: Big Ten Network