Ross's Indiana Preview and Prediction

Welcome back to the college football season. After a bye week, the Huskers return to Memorial Stadium to host a very good Indiana football team.

Saturday's matchup looks like a "crossroads" game for the Huskers. Is Nebraska ready to become bowl eligible or will they stay home for the third year in a row? They need just two more wins and that is not easy.

Nebraska is still trying to recover from their embarrassing 34-7 loss at Minnesota. Injuries continue to plague the Husker starters. Adrian Martinez, Wan'Dale Robinson, J.D. Spielman are still up in the air heading into the matchup with Hoosiers. Kicker Barret Pickering is back on the depth chart and could return this week. They may need him.

The absence of starting running back Maurice Washington also clouds the current status of the Huskers.

So get ready to see which direction "Year 2 of the Scott Frost Era" is headed in middle of the season.

INDIANA PREVIEW:

The Hoosiers are making their first appearance in Lincoln since 1977, when ESPN analyst Lee Corso was the head coach. Indiana comes to Memorial Stadium with a 5-2 record and a two-game winning streak. The Hoosiers two losses came against Ohio State (51-10) and Michigan State (40-31). The strength of Indiana is their offense, which averages 449 yards a game. The Hoosiers offense ranks 2nd in the Big Ten and 31st in the nation.

PLAYER TO WATCH: WHOP PHILYOR

The Indiana wide receiver has 43 receptions for 559 yards and 3 touchdowns. Philyor averages 13 yards a catch. He is a big play threat in Indiana's offense.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Run, run, run! Nebraska needs to get some yards on the ground against an Indiana defense and make big plays. The Husker coaches have emphasized over the past week, that big plays are missing from their offensive attack. Scott Frost's offense needs big plays to succeed.

ODDSMAKERS:

Nebraska is favored by 1 1/2 points. The Huskers were an 3-point underdog at the start of the week.

PREDICTION:

Nebraska wins a close one in a shootout.

Nebraska 35 Indiana 34

KICKOFF: 2:30P.M.

TV: BIG TEN NETWORK