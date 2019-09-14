Ross's Husker Gameday Preview

Welcome to the third week of the college football season. This is “Bounce Back” week for the Huskers. After a stunning 34-31 overtime loss to Colorado, Nebraska needs a win on Saturday night against Northern Illinois. But the Huskies are no pushover. Two years ago—Northern Illinois came into Lincoln and upset Nebraska 21-17. The Huskies returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the first quarter and held on to win it.

OPPONENT: NORTHERN ILLINOIS

RECORD: (1-1)

The Huskies opened the season with a win over Illinois State, before dropping a 35-17 contest at No. 14 Utah last Saturday. Northern Illinois has a first-year head coach Thomas Hammock, who took over at his alma mater after spending the previous five seasons on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff. Hammock also served as an assistant coach at Wisconsin and Minnesota .So he knows all about Big Ten Football.

PLAYER TO WATCH: QUARTERBACK ROSS BOWERs

Bowers is 40-for-62 with three touchdown passes and also has the Huskies’ only rushing touchdown this season. He is a classic drop back passer and will run a quarterback draw a few times during a game.

NIGHT GAMES AT MEMORIAL STADIUM:

This is Scott Frost’s first night game as a head coach at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers have won 20 of their last 22 home night games at Memorial Stadium. NU is 46-7 all-time in Memorial Stadium night games. Nebraska's dominance at night in Lincoln has been impressive, as 33 of the home night wins have been by at least 13 points.

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION:

Nebraska will enshrine four former Husker greats into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 2019 class includes Alex Henery, Jay Foreman, Mark Behning and Greg Jorgensen. The group will be honored on the fieldat Saturday night's game. The Huskers could use a ”Henery” right now, with their placekickers injured.

ODDSMAKERS LINE:

Nebraska is favored by 14 points. The total points is 58.5.

ROSS’S PREDICTION:

The Huskers must learn to finish games. Nebraska was taught a lesson at Colorado and found out they cannot let teams back into games. This is not the same Northern Illinois team, that came in two years ago and upset the Huskers. They are young on offense and are missing some key players on defense. I look for the Huskers to spread the passing game around to several receivers and test the secondary of the Huskies. Night games are special at Memorial Stadium, when the fans have all day to get ready for the game.

Nebraska 42 Northern Illinois 17

Get ready for the Big Ten Season next week!

See you at the game.