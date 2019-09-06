Ross's Big Red Extra Preview: Colorado

Hello from Boulder! It has been ten years, since the Huskers played a game at Folsom Field. This has always been one of my favorite road trips, when both teams were in the Big 8 and and Big 12 conferences.

I have seen the the good and the bad during this rivalry series. In 1995--Tommie Frazier made a great third down pass, while falling down to help the Huskers win 44-21. In 1999--Nebraska escaped an upset, when the Buffs missed a short field goal in the final seconds and then Nebraska won 33-30 in overtime. But Colorado had its signature win in 2001, when they upset #1 Nebraska 62-36. Despite the loss, the Huskers still advanced to the National Championship game, where they lost to one of the greatest teams in college football history..Miami.

SERIES HISTORY:

Nebraska leads 49-19-2. Last year Colorado beat Nebraska 33-28 in Scott Frost's official debut as the new head coach of the Huskers.

OPPONENT: COLORADO PREVIEW

Colorado opened the season with a 52-31 win over their in-state rival Colorado State in Denver. The Buffs defense forced four turnovers and scored a touchdown. Alex Fontenot rushed for three touchdowns, to give Head Coach Mel Tucker his first win at Colorado. Quarterback Steven Montez completed 13-20 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Tony Brown led the team with 3 catches for 71 yards. Coach Tucker comes from Georgia, where he was the defensive coordinator. Two years ago--Tucker coached the defensive backs at the University of Alabama and helped the Crimson Tide to a national championship.Colorado is ranked first in the nation in red zone offense(100%) and second in the nation in turnover margin (4.0).

COLORADO PLAYER TO WATCH: LAVIS SHENAULT

Shenault is considered one of the top wide receivers in the nation. He is projected to be a top ten NFL draft pick. Last year he caught the winning touchdown pass to beat Nebraska 33-28.

ODDSMAKERS LINE ON GAME:

Nebraska is a 4-point favorite. The over-under is 63.5 points

RIVALRY GAME: Game week has been mild, compared to the past matchups between these two schools. Quarterback Adrian Martinez suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter of last year's game. Colorado linebacker Jacob Collier was accused of twisting Martinez's leg in the bottom of a pile. Coach Frost sent the video to the Pac 12 conference, but there was no action. The Husker players have not forgotten what happened to their quarterback.

ROSS'S PREDICTION:

The Huskers are locked in for this game. Coach Frost has challenged Martinez to be the best player on the field. Frost says he has the "player's ear". This has been a much better week of practice, so I expect the Huskers to get off to a strong start(this would help due to the altitude in Boulder). Maurice Washington is expected to start at running back, after sitting out the first half of the season opener. The Husker running back gives Nebraska a big boost on offense. The Nebraska defense needs a repeat of last week and force turnovers. But expect Colorado to put up a lot of points.

Prediction: Nebraska 35 Colorado 28.

GAME TIME: 2:30 CENTRAL TIME

TV: FOX

See you at the game!