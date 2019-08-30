Ross's Big Red Extra Preview

Welcome to the 150th season of college football. Its been a long off season. Remember Nebraska's season ended on a last second field goal at Kinnick Stadium in November. But after signing a strong recruiting class and getting some key transfers, I believe the Huskers are poised for a big turnaround.

SCOTT FROST ERA:

Year two of the Scott Frost era at Nebraska begins with high expectations. The Huskers enter the 2019 season ranked 24th in the Associated Press preseason college football poll. This is the first time Nebraska has been ranked in the AP preseason poll since 2014. The Huskers have also been tabbed to win the Big 10 West Division Title by many preseason magazines.

NEWCOMER TO WATCH ON OFFENSE: #26 DEDRICK MILLS

Mills played as a freshman at Georgia Tech in 2016 and finished as the team's leading rusher. But he was dismissed from the team for off-the-field problems. Mills transferred to Garden City Community College, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards and ranked as one of the best running backs in the junior college ranks. Nebraska Running Backs Coach Ryan Held has praised Mills for his work ethic and winning attitude in fall camp.

NEWCOMER TO WATCH ON DEFENSE: #79 DARRION DANIELS

Daniels transferred from Oklahoma State in January, so he could play with his younger brother Damion at Nebraska. The 6'4" 340-pound nosetackle has won over his teammates. Even though he has not played a down at Nebraska, Daniels was elected a co-captain on defense. Daniels gives Nebraska a strong anchor in the defensive line, something they have lacked in recent years.

OPPONENT: SOUTH ALABAMA

The school is located in Mobile, Alabama with an enrollment of 14,484. Nebraska will pay South Alabama $1.2 million for the game in Lincoln. The Jaguars are from the Sun Belt Conference, where they finished with a 3-9 record in 2018 under first-year head coach Steve Campbell. South Alabama is 1-5 against Power 5 opponents. The Jaguars beat Mississippi State in 2016. Nebraska faced South Alabama in 2015, and defeated the Jaguars 48-9. Colors: Blue, Red & White

JAGUAR TO WATCH: TRA MINTER

The Jaguars return their leading rusher from 2018 in Tra Minter. He played in all 12 games and rushed for 801 yards and six touchdowns.

HUSKER CONNECTION:

South Alabama cornerback Tyrone Legette is the son of former Nebraska Defensive Back Tyrone Legette, who lettered for the Huskers between 1989-1991. Legette is a member of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.

ODDSMAKERS LINE ON GAME:

Nebraska is favored by 36 points.

ROSS'S PREDICTION:

The Nebraska offense has been impressive in fall camp. Freshman wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has earned praise from his coaches and teammates for his big plays. I look for Nebraska's number one recruit to have a big day. The Husker defense is coming off a horrible season, where they allowed 31-points and 430-yards a game. I expect the defense to be much better with the front seven, but this is still a huge concern.

Final score: Nebraska 56 South Alabama 14.

SEASON PREDICTION:

Bob Devaney, Tom Osborne, Frank Solich, Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini, and Mike Riley have all won 8 or more games in their second season at Nebraska. I have noticed how much Scott Frost likes this team and the culture inside the locker room. Adrian Martinez is the difference maker at quarterback, but the defense will have to improve throughout the season.

Record: 10-2 / Big 10 West Title / Outback Bowl-Tampa

Kickoff:11:00a.m.

TV: ESPN

See you at at the Game!