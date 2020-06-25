Ross Jernstrom Voted "Sports Media Person of the Year"

WOWT6 Sports Director Ross Jernstrom was voted the winner of the “2020 Sports Media Person of the Year” award. The Omaha Sports Commission held their annual “OSCA’s” awards ceremony in a virtual broadcast on Thursday.

The other nominees included the radio show of Mike’l Severe and Damon Benning of 1620 the Zone and Dirk Chatelain of the Omaha World-Herald. The award is named after longtime sportswriter Steve Pivovar. Jernstrom also won the 2019 Associated Press Broadcast award for “Best Sportscast”. He just celebrated his 40th anniversary as a television sports anchor in Omaha.

Here is a link to the OSCA's show:

https://omahasports.org/watch

