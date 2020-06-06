Q&A with Bill Moos

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos says no cases of COVID-19 have been detected since the Huskers started voluntary workouts earlier this week. Moos chatted with 1011 NOW about the health of the Nebraska football team and the safety measures the university is taking as student-athletes return to campus. Here is the Q&A:

Q: Earlier this week, you had student-athletes enter the weight room and get back into Nebraska's facilities. Five days later, how has it gone?"

A: "I think its gone wonderfully. Exceptionally well. There is very strict handwashing protocol, wipe downs and cleaning of the equipment, and more than six week apart for the social distancing aspect."

Q: Have there been any unforeseen challenges or obstacles you'd have to navigate?

A: "Very minor ones, if any. We were so well prepared. We were hoping to start this process earlier than June 1st and the NCAA came in and said 'no.' This is the safest place and has been here in Lincoln to get many of them out of high-risk areas and the safest place in Lincoln is in our facilities."

Q: There have been some examples of COVID-19 entering a college football locker room. Arkansas State and Alabama are the two most recent examples. Do you know of any players on your campus that have tested positive?

A: "We had one early on several weeks ago. I don't wish this on anyone. This was good that we could detect this. It proved and tested our protocol."

Q: Do you feel like getting the guys on campus on Monday set the spark of that Husker football fire?

A: "I don't know if that fire has ever left. I don't know if its even dwindled. Its ready to explode, I think. I'm hoping we'll be in a position to offer that to our fans."

Q: In our community and nationally, there has been a great deal of civil unrest over the past week in the wake of George Floyd's death. What are your emotions as you watch the protests unfold and the Black Lives Matter movement?

A: "I'm old enough to remember when I was back in college in the early 70s. (There were) tremendous racial tensions. I hate to see history repeat its self."

Q: Are student athletes allowed to protest and do you know of any examples in which that they have?

A: "They are allowed to protest. I encourage them to do so peacefully of course, and remembering they are ambassadors and representatives of the university. That being said, civil protests are part of our society and it's part of how we express ourselves."

Q: The Big Ten recently created an anti-racism and anti-hate coalition. What resources on Nebraska's campus are available to minority student athletes, and what steps have you taken to reach out to those athletes?

A: "We have a division here in our Life Skill area of diversity and inclusion. Our people in that area have done a wonderful job. (We also have) sports psychologists. We've had two town hall meetings making sure that we are understanding and able to have conversations about these things so that we can hopefully move our country forward. The town hall today had over 130 staff and coaches. It was extremely well done. There were some really good testimonies and heavy hearts. I thought it was a real good session and we may have more of those."