One local baseball player is coming home.

Last week former Bellevue West Thunderbird Cade Povich committed to Nebraska.The left handed pitcher became the first commit in the Will Bolt era.

Povich will be an incoming sophomore after playing his freshman season at South Mountain Community College in Arizona. The pitcher posted a 10-1 record with a 1.58 ERA and wracked up 82 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings. Cade says that when you grow up in Nebraska it's a dream come true to become a Husker.