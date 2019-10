Papillion-La Vista's softball team capped off an historic 36-0 season with a state title in class A Friday afternoon. The Monarchs beat Elkhorn 15-2 in the finals.

The Papio offense got going early. An RBI single from Mikayla Jarecki and a home run from Kaylee Wagner put the Monarchs up 5-0 before the third inning was over.

Papio pitcher Jordan Bahl kept the Elkhorn offense mostly quiet, racking up 11 strikeouts.