Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil made it two straight titles Friday afternoon, winning the class A championship for No. 1 singles.

Neil beat Mason Warner of Lincoln Pius X in the championship match by a score of 6-2 6-0.

It had taken Neil three sets to beat Zach Kuo in the semifinal round.

Lincoln Pius X won the team title over Lincoln Southwest. Creighton Prep came in third.