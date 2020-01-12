Packers hold off Seahawks 28-23 to reach NFC title game

The Green Bay Packers have reached the NFC championship game by beating the Seattle Seahawks 28-23.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns for the Packers on Sunday night.

They will play at top-seeded San Francisco for the conference title next weekend.

Green Bay's spruced-up defense fended off a spirited Seattle rally to seal the victory.

Russell Wilson directed three straight touchdown drives out of the gate in the second half to bring the Seahawks back. But Preston Smith's sack forced a punt just before the two-minute warning.