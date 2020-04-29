One-on-One with Millard North's Hunter Sallis

Millard North's Hunter Sallis is becoming one of the hottest high school basketball recruits in the nation. WOWT6 Sports Director Ross Jernstrom interviewed Sallis about the recruiting process.

ESPN ranks the junior guard as the 21st best player in the nation. This month he has received offers from Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina.

Since Sallis cannot travel to college campuses due to the Covid-19 virus, he is doing virtual visits.

Sallis said: "I know this spring I had a couple caoches that have been wanting to see me play, so with them shutting it down, its been pretty frustrating, because they have been wanting to see me play and I can't, but I feel like when they can open it back up it will be fine."

The 6'4" guard averaged 22-points and 4-assists a game in his junior season. He led the Mustangs to the Class A State Championship game and finished with a 24-4 record. Sallis said his game really improved during the season.

"I feel like I got more athletic, a little stronger, I have become a better shooter,and a better team player, so I thought I improved a lot."

Sallis has received offers in the past few months from national powers like, Kansas, Louisville, Gonzaga, and other Power 5 schools.

Sallis has a list of top priorities for a college.

Sallis said: "A good relationship with like the team and the coaching staff, and then like somewhere I feel comfortable, at somewhere like I feel is home, and then also like probably somewhere that like gets me better each year, that gets me better each day like that."

Nebraska and Creighton are still in hunt for Sallis, to stay close to home.

Sallis said: "Oh yeah for sure Nebraska and Creighton are still in the picture. I have not really narrowed anything down yet, but that is definitely in the conversation the reason to or not too."

