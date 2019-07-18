One on One with Husker Quarterback Adrian Martinez

Hi I'm Ross Jernstrom at the Big Ten Football Media Days in Chicago with me the quarterback of the Huskers Adrian Martinez. Adrian I see you on the cover of all these college football magazines, what to you tink of all this attention that you getting this summer?

Adrian Martinez said: 'It's a humbling experience and I definitely thankful for it all, but right now none of that matters at all too much, I am just focused on helping my team, the best way possible and to win more games this year."

Ross said: "Tell me about this team you second year at quarterback, that freshman year you had a record breaking season, how does the second year look for you?"

Martinez said:"I am excited, I am excited for this team, we have been working really hard this off season, good things to come, and building off of last year."

Ross said: "You have a lot of weapons on this offense how does it look?"

Martinez said: "It looks very good right now, I think anytime you have Coach Frost at the helm calling plays we can be pretty dangerous."

Ross said: "Well I think you are getting the best dressed award here at the Big Ten Media Days, pretty sharp, do you dress like this a lot?"

Martinez said:"Lets just say this is just a few times a year thing, I like athletic shorts, but I appreciate it."

Ross said: "Adrian Martinez the quarterback for the Huskers,thanks for joining us, I'm Ross Jernstrom at the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago."

