One on One with Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson

6 Sports Bri Mellon:

"Hey guys I'm standing here with Chiefs fourth round draft pick WR Demarcus Robinson. Demarcus there is a lot of depth in the wide-out room this year, what are you doing to separate yourself?"

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson:

"Just coming out making plays everyday. It's a competition everyday with the guys and in the room, so we just try to make plays everyday and solidify our position."

Q:

"How have you learned from guys like Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill, what impresses you about their work ethic?"

A: "Just their speed, explosiveness, just how hard they go everyday and in the off season too. The things they do in the off season, how much work they put in. They work on their crafts, that's amazing to me."

Q: "You have the 6th longest reception in Chiefs history, it was also Mahomes longest touchdown pass, do you think you can match that this year?"

A:

"It's going to be pretty tough, but I think we can accomplish it though."