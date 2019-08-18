One on One with Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland

The Kansas City Chiefs have on of the top offenses in the league with QB Patrick Mahome. The team is aiming for the super bowl this year which means they needed a big improvement on defense. Kansas City gave up the second most yards in the league in 2018, so they brought in Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. 6 Sports Bri Mellon caught up with LB Reggie Ragland at training camp to talk about the new defense.