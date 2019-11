Millard South defeated Grand Island 34-24 in the quarterfinals of the State High School football playoffs on Friday night. Sports Director Ross Jernstrom went one-on-one with Millard South Coach Andy Means.

The schedule for the semi-finals:

(Friday/November 15th)

4:00pm: Westside at Millard South

TBA: Bellevue West at Millard West