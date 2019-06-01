Omaha Concludes Historic Season With Regional Loss To Baylor

The Omaha baseball program concluded its 2019 season with a 24-6 loss against No. 2 Baylor in the NCAA Los Angeles Regional.

The Mavericks finish its historic season at 31-24-1, while the Bears improve to 35-18.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Baylor's catcher Shea Langeliers set a new NCAA single-game tournament record with 11 RBI on his 5-for-6 performance with three home runs and a double.

The Bears totaled 23 hits with five home runs, while the Mavericks tallied two home runs on nine hits with one team error. For the Mavericks, Breyden Eckhout notched his second home run in as many games. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate. Parker Smejkal went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a team-high three RBI. Ben Palensky and Grant Suponchick also tallied an RBI in the game.

Joey Machado fell to 6-3, while Baylor's Paul Dickens improved to 6-2 on the mound. Omaha's Andrew Brighton, Cal Hehnke, Spencer Koelewyn, Jacob Mohler and Jackson Gordon each saw action in relief.

INSIDE THE INNINGS

Baylor scored two in the opening frame on Langeliers home run. In the bottom of the first, Eckhout tallied his fourth home run of the season and cut the Bears' lead at 3-1. The second Baylor homer put them up 4-1 in the top of the third, but the Mavericks answered with Smejkal's sacrifice fly that made it a 4-2 game after three.

Back-to-back three-run innings for Baylor put Omaha in a 10-2 hole in the top of the fifth. Smejkal vaulted a two-shot blast later in the bottom of the inning and cut Baylor's lead at six. The Bears, however, plated four in the sixth and seven in the seventh that put them ahead 21-4.

Omaha was able to score two more in the bottom of the seventh on Palensky's sacrifice fly and Suponchick's single-RBI. Baylor plated three more in the ninth on back-to-back doubles.

HEAD COACH EVAN PORTER

"You can't put what these guys have done for this program into one game. They have done so much for me along with everyone who has ever been a player or coach. It has been very fun being around these guys. They are the right type of people we want in our program. It makes the success that much more rewarding when you know what type of people they are and the way they carry themselves off the field, in the classroom and just how they act around each other. It is fun to watch and be around. Like I said before, I could not be prouder of our guys and am so grateful for the chance to coach them."